The Strange Untold History Of Hot Dogs

When we think of hot dogs, our mind probably first goes to our modern version of them — a juicy sausage in a pillowy bun, laced with ketchup, mustard, and onions on a hot day at the baseball park. But not everyone knows sausages go way back in history to ancient times — and are even one of the oldest forms of processed food. Some of the first records of the sausage can be traced back to 800 B.C. in a line from the Odyssey by Greek poet Homer: "As when a man besides a great fire has filled a sausage with fat and blood and turns it this way and that and is very eager to get it quickly roasted ..." (via What's Cooking America).

It was found in several other places in the world, as well. A type of sausage called the lup cheong was recorded in China around 589 B.C. to 420 B.C. and was made out of goat or lamb combined with salt, green onion, ginger, pepper, and bean sauce.

As always, there are several claims and arguments as to who really invented the first one. But, in the year 64, Roman Emperor Nero Claudius Caesar's cook is often given the credit for discovering the first sausage. The cook, named Gaius, stuffed the intestines of a pig with ground venison and ground beef along with wheat and spices. They were tied into sections, and the sausage was born.