Is The Official Ted Lasso Shortbread Biscuit Release Hinting At A Return?

"Ted Lasso" fans have a soccer ball-shaped hole in their hearts that not even shortbread can fill. However, in the age of revivals and continuations, is it too early to already be planning our dream Season 4 for the series? After all, if "Twin Peaks" can return after two decades off the air, then anything is possible. Is the recent release of the "Ted Lasso" shortbread biscuit actually a low-key sign that the show is on its way back?

Okay, this may be speculation on our part at Mashed, but the shortbread biscuit is a clear sign that Warner Bros. isn't done with AFC Richmond. Sure, you may point to how merchandizing continued for both "Star Wars and "Lord of the Rings" in the years after those franchises concluded their initial trilogies. However, both franchises eventually developed prequels and appear to be going stronger than ever with numerous spinoffs. In the media landscape, what is dead may never truly die, and if Fraiser Crane can dust off its coat, Ted Lasso can return to lead Richmond to victory.

The show captured a cultural zeitgeist with viewers watching more than a billion minutes of the show. The launch of the shortbread biscuits seems like the perfect time to keep fans' interest in the show alive. After all, who didn't watch the Apple series and imagine eating one of the biscuits themselves? But we have reasons to believe this isn't a recipe for a series comeback.