No-Spit-Needed Beef Shawarma Recipe
There's no denying the sheer delicacy that is cooking meat on a spit — the rotisserie-style method of cooking has been around for quite some time, and it's especially popular in the context of Middle Eastern shawarma. Many of us only get the chance to enjoy spit-roasted beef or chicken shawarma when dining out, because as useful as it might be, most home kitchens aren't equipped with such skewer-forward mechanics.
Thanks to this beef shawarma recipe, courtesy of developer Christina Musgrave, you can enjoy all of that savory, meaty flavor, no spit needed. "I love that no spit is needed in this recipe and that you can get the classic shawarma through a marinade," Musgrave explains. Indeed, the marinade is what makes this a true shawarma and not just a recipe for flank steak — acidic components like red wine vinegar and lemon juice combine with warming elements such as cinnamon, paprika, cumin, and cloves to give the beef that desired flavor profile. For the utmost home-cooking convenience, your stovetop will handle the rest, and quickly at that, making this recipe ideal for busy weeknights.
Gather the ingredients for no-spit-needed beef shawarma
The beef part of this recipe comes in the form of flank steak, and you'll want to thinly slice it against the grain before you get to the cooking part. As for the marinade, you'll need extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt, pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, paprika, cumin, coriander, ground ginger, and ground cloves.
While this beef will be plenty flavorful when it's done marinating and cooking, you'll likely want some sides to pair with it. Musgrave opts for pita, hummus, and fresh Italian parsley for garnish.
Marinate the beef
Start by adding all of the marinade ingredients to a large bowl and be sure to mix until they're well combined. Then, add in the thinly sliced beef and toss it into the marinade evenly, making sure that each slice is evenly coated. "The key is the spices in the marinade and giving the beef some time to soak in the flavors before cooking," Musgrave explains. So, go ahead and leave the beef to marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temperature.
Cook the beef on the stovetop
Once the steak has had time to marinate, place a large pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat. Add in the beef, making sure to spread the slices evenly out within the pan, and allow it to cook for a total of 8 to 10 minutes — you're looking to give each slice a nice sear, and since they're so thinly-cut, it shouldn't take long to get there. Make sure to flip the steak halfway through cooking to ensure an even sear on all sides.
Serve the shawarma with pita and garnishes
Pile up your plate with several slices of steak, a piece of pita bread, a dollop of hummus, and some fresh parsley to garnish — and now you're ready to enjoy this spit-less shawarma. "This would be a great weeknight dinner for the family or a good option for entertaining a group of friends," Musgrave says.
In the event of leftovers, Musgrave recommends holding onto them for no longer than 4 days, and make sure to keep them refrigerated in an airtight container. "I recommend reheating on low in a pan with a little bit of olive oil," she adds.
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon coriander
- ½ teaspoon ginger
- ½ teaspoon clove
- 2 pounds flank steak, sliced thinly against the grain
- Pita
- Hummus
- Italian parsley
- Combine the extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, salt, black pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, paprika, cumin, coriander, ginger, and clove in a large bowl. Mix well.
- Add the sliced steak to the bowl and toss together until all of the beef is coated. Marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Heat a large pan over medium-high heat. Add steak and cook for 8-10 minutes, until the meat is seared.
- Serve beef with pita bread, hummus, and parsley.
|Calories per Serving
|254
|Total Fat
|16.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|77.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|1.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.4 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|208.5 mg
|Protein
|24.2 g