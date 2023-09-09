No-Spit-Needed Beef Shawarma Recipe

There's no denying the sheer delicacy that is cooking meat on a spit — the rotisserie-style method of cooking has been around for quite some time, and it's especially popular in the context of Middle Eastern shawarma. Many of us only get the chance to enjoy spit-roasted beef or chicken shawarma when dining out, because as useful as it might be, most home kitchens aren't equipped with such skewer-forward mechanics.

Thanks to this beef shawarma recipe, courtesy of developer Christina Musgrave, you can enjoy all of that savory, meaty flavor, no spit needed. "I love that no spit is needed in this recipe and that you can get the classic shawarma through a marinade," Musgrave explains. Indeed, the marinade is what makes this a true shawarma and not just a recipe for flank steak — acidic components like red wine vinegar and lemon juice combine with warming elements such as cinnamon, paprika, cumin, and cloves to give the beef that desired flavor profile. For the utmost home-cooking convenience, your stovetop will handle the rest, and quickly at that, making this recipe ideal for busy weeknights.