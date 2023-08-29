Dine In The Skies On Subway's Giant Floating Sandwich-Shaped Restaurant

We've seen Subway do unconventional things over the years, like launch a website to defend its tuna sandwiches, but the chain has taken things up a notch again with its own blimp restaurant. Yes, you read that correctly. Subway has a blimp restaurant capable of floating about 1,000 feet up in the air. If you ask us, a submarine would have made more sense, but okay, Subway.

The company's 180-foot-long floating restaurant will offer a limited Subway menu, specifically the four newest sliced deli meat sandwiches. The Deli Hero sandwiches include the Titan Turkey, the Grand Slam Ham, the Garlic Roast Beef, and The Beast, with the latter inspiring the blimp's sandwich-inspired shape.

The Subway blimp will make stops in Kansas City on September 5 through 7, Atlanta on September 13 and 14, Orlando on September 19 and 20, and Miami on September 24 and 26. It can accommodate six guests at a time, totaling about 40 people daily. If you're interested in booking a spot on one of the flights, visit register.subwayinthesky.com. Unfortunately, this means most of us likely won't get the chance to experience the Subway blimp. However, Subway hasn't forgotten about its fans on the ground.