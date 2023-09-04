Chicken Fajita Casserole Recipe
If you're a fan of sizzling chicken fajitas but desire the convenience of a one-pan meal, you're in for a treat. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave's chicken fajita casserole recipe takes all the vibrant ingredients of classic fajitas — tender marinated chicken, colorful bell peppers, and onions — and transforms them into a mouthwatering, cheesy delight that's perfect for feeding a hungry crowd or enjoying as a hearty family dinner. Musgrave even tells us, "I love making this for an easy weeknight dinner, or for meal-prepped lunches." Come time for a working lunch, you can quickly serve up a slice and zap it in the microwave.
Whether you're a seasoned chef or just starting out in the kitchen, this recipe will guide you through the steps to create a tasty dish that's sure to become a favorite. Dive into the layers of savory flavors, melted cheese, and the unmistakable essence of fajita seasoning, all in one irresistible bite.
Gather your chicken fajita casserole ingredients
To make this chicken fajita casserole, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need, olive oil, bell peppers, salt, pepper, shredded chicken, green chiles, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, cilantro, sour cream, and salsa. Now is also a great time to preheat your oven to 350 F.
In terms of versatility, this recipe can be incredibly customizable. Musgrave tells us, "You can add additional veggies, or sub with dairy-free cheese. You can also use any protein instead of chicken."
Sauté peppers in pan
In a large pan, over medium heat, add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the peppers, salt, and pepper. Stir these ingredients together to evenly distribute the seasoning among the peppers. Allow the peppers to cook and soften for about 5 minutes.
Bell peppers, especially when raw, can have a slightly crisp and raw texture. Sautéing them until they are tender helps to soften them, making them more palatable and enjoyable to eat. Sautéing the peppers caramelizes their natural sugars, which intensifies their flavor. This brings out a sweeter and richer taste profile in the peppers. The slightly charred edges that develop during sautéing add a hint of smokiness, enhancing the overall depth of flavor in the dish.
Add remaining ingredients to skillet
Next, it's time to add in the remaining ingredients to the skillet. Add the shredded chicken, green chiles, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Give the mixture a good stir.
Incorporating cream cheese into a casserole can indeed be a bit challenging due to its dense and thick texture, but with the right approach, you can achieve a creamy and luscious result. The real key comes down to making sure your cream cheese is at room temperature or slightly softened before beginning this recipe. This will make it easier to mix into the casserole.
Pour into baking dish and bake
Pour the contents of the skillet into a greased baking dish. Using a wooden spoon, spread the mixture out evenly into the dish. Then, bake it in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.
When the time is up, remove the baking dish from the oven and serve it alongside your chosen accouterments. Musgrave suggests, "I served this with tortillas, but you could also serve with cilantro lime rice and beans."
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 bell peppers, sliced
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pound shredded chicken
- 1 (4-ounce) can green chiles
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Cilantro, for serving
- Sour cream, for serving
- Salsa, for serving
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large pan. Add peppers, salt, and black pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes, until softened.
- Remove the pan from the heat. Add chicken, green chiles, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese to the skillet. Stir well, then transfer to a greased baking dish.
- Bake for 25 minutes, until bubbly.
- Serve with cilantro, sour cream, and salsa.
|Calories per Serving
|421
|Total Fat
|33.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|115.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|4.2 g
|Sodium
|540.1 mg
|Protein
|21.8 g