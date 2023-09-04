Chicken Fajita Casserole Recipe

If you're a fan of sizzling chicken fajitas but desire the convenience of a one-pan meal, you're in for a treat. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave's chicken fajita casserole recipe takes all the vibrant ingredients of classic fajitas — tender marinated chicken, colorful bell peppers, and onions — and transforms them into a mouthwatering, cheesy delight that's perfect for feeding a hungry crowd or enjoying as a hearty family dinner. Musgrave even tells us, "I love making this for an easy weeknight dinner, or for meal-prepped lunches." Come time for a working lunch, you can quickly serve up a slice and zap it in the microwave.

Whether you're a seasoned chef or just starting out in the kitchen, this recipe will guide you through the steps to create a tasty dish that's sure to become a favorite. Dive into the layers of savory flavors, melted cheese, and the unmistakable essence of fajita seasoning, all in one irresistible bite.