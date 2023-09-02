What, Exactly, Is A Cake-Cutting Fee?

While most people are probably familiar with the corkage fee, which is the cost the staff charges for opening the bottle of wine that you brought to their restaurant, far fewer are acquainted with the "cakeage" fee, which is — you guessed it — the cost to cut and serve the cake you brought to an establishment. While San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen used the term in jest 32 years ago, it's since proved to be a real thing.

These cakeage fees extend beyond restaurants, with wedding and reception venues also charging cake-cutting fees for wedding parties that choose to bring in a cake instead of using the in-house baker for the location. Along with not ordering a cake large enough for all the guests or not ordering early enough, not asking if there will be a cake-cutting fee can be added to the list of common wedding cake mistakes.

According to The Knot, the average cake-cutting fee is $1.50 per person. If you are planning on having 100 people at your wedding, it may be worthwhile to inquire about the wedding venue's cakes before shelling out $150 — or more — to bring your own.