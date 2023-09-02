The Viral Ice Cream Sandwich Hack You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

The Chipwich is a delicious treat featuring a layer of vanilla ice cream in between two chocolate chip cookies and a coating of miniature chocolate chips around the edge. The ice cream truck staple is a nice change from the traditional ice cream sandwiches we all know and love, but even this fan-favorite summertime snack can start to lose its luster after a while.

Making your own Chipwiches is one way to get out of the dessert rut, as it gives you the opportunity to customize every aspect of the novelty. However, despite the endless possibilities that come with this DIY, something about squishing a massive scoop of ice cream in between two cookies just doesn't seem to work. Luckily, the internet has once again fulfilled its duty of showing us how to make our lives, this time in the form of a genius ice cream sandwich hack that, if we're being completely honest, we can't believe we didn't think of sooner.

Demonstrated by Instagrammer @ismaelcocinillas, this homemade ice cream sandwich trick simply involves placing your favorite pint of ice cream on its side and using a sharp knife to cut slices of the frozen dessert about an inch thick. Once cut, place your cookies of choice on either side of the ice cream round, making sure they're roughly the same diameter as the slices of ice cream. Finally, remove the leftover pint packaging, and you're ready to dig in. In the words of Ina Garten: "How easy is that?"