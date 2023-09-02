The Viral Ice Cream Sandwich Hack You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
The Chipwich is a delicious treat featuring a layer of vanilla ice cream in between two chocolate chip cookies and a coating of miniature chocolate chips around the edge. The ice cream truck staple is a nice change from the traditional ice cream sandwiches we all know and love, but even this fan-favorite summertime snack can start to lose its luster after a while.
Making your own Chipwiches is one way to get out of the dessert rut, as it gives you the opportunity to customize every aspect of the novelty. However, despite the endless possibilities that come with this DIY, something about squishing a massive scoop of ice cream in between two cookies just doesn't seem to work. Luckily, the internet has once again fulfilled its duty of showing us how to make our lives, this time in the form of a genius ice cream sandwich hack that, if we're being completely honest, we can't believe we didn't think of sooner.
Demonstrated by Instagrammer @ismaelcocinillas, this homemade ice cream sandwich trick simply involves placing your favorite pint of ice cream on its side and using a sharp knife to cut slices of the frozen dessert about an inch thick. Once cut, place your cookies of choice on either side of the ice cream round, making sure they're roughly the same diameter as the slices of ice cream. Finally, remove the leftover pint packaging, and you're ready to dig in. In the words of Ina Garten: "How easy is that?"
Try these ice cream and cookie combos on your next DIY dessert night
Making homemade ice cream sandwiches becomes as easy as pie thanks to the viral pint-slicing hack, but there are a few tips to help make the execution go even smoother. For starters, you should use a long, serrated knife, such as a bread knife, to cut the ice cream because this type of blade can easily get through the paper container. You'll also want to make sure your pint is straight from the freezer to ensure you get a clean cut.
Our third tip for making homemade ice cream sandwiches? Get creative with them! The beauty of this DIY is that it gives you total control over every aspect of the treat. However, if you need some help getting those creative juices flowing, we've got a few ideas for ice cream-cookie-garnish combos you could try to help get you started. Of course, you can't go wrong with the OG Chipwich pairing of chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream, and miniature chocolate chips, but dipping your sammie in homemade chocolate ganache and garnishing with a sprinkling of sea salt à la @ismaelcocinillas is one way to take this classic combination to the next level.
Whether it's your birthday or not, the combo of sugar cookies, birthday cake ice cream, and rainbow sprinkles always makes for a party in your mouth. Finally, if fall is more your thing, you could pair snickerdoodles with pumpkin ice cream and garnish with candy corn.