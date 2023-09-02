Cheeseburger Stuffed Crust Pizza Belongs On Every Restaurant Menu

Stuffed crust pizza is a far cry from the traditional pie that originated in Naples, Italy. An Italian pizzaiolo may scoff at the notion that such a thing even exists. We can thank Pizza Hut for bringing stuffed crust pizza to the masses back in 1995. The first stuffed crust pizza was filled only with cheese, but it didn't take long to expand on the original. In 2012, miniature cheeseburgers created a stuffed crust halo around the chain's pizza.

It was one of Pizza Hut's weirdest creations when it debuted in the Middle East. Grilled sliders circled a pizza topped with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and a special sauce. The entire pizza was a whopping 2880 calories, and some critics thought it was too glutinous and over the top to sell. After it left the Middle East, the Cheeseburger-Stuffed Crust Pizza made its way to the U.K., where it was served with a side of ketchup dipping sauce. Everyone knows a cheeseburger isn't complete without ketchup or some kind of burger sauce, so it makes sense you would need that accompaniment for your pizza burger. Unfortunately, the Cheeseburger-Stuffed Crust Pizza never made its way across the pond to America, but that didn't stop the idea from taking hold.