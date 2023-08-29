Ed Sheeran Moonlighting As A Starbucks Barista Is Ruffling Feathers

On Friday, August 25, pop star Ed Sheeran joined employees in serving coffee at a Seattle Starbucks store. At first, it seemed like another Lana Del Rey situation — the singer recently spent the day working a shift at Waffle House with no explanation. However, this wasn't the case, as the "Shape of You" star was actually filling in to promote his September 29 release, "Autumn Variations." Unfortunately, what was meant as a marketing tactic ended up yielding a lot of scrutiny.

The same day Sheeran was spotted working, @SBWorkersUnited, the Twitter account representing the Starbucks workers union, publically slammed him online. "Ed Sheeran working a shift at a Starbucks store in Seattle that faced massive union-busting is straight up embarrassing," read the first Tweet of a long thread. In a large way, the post's commenters shared this sentiment. "If he doesn't care about workers we don't wanna listen to his music," someone wrote. An additional Twitter user deemed it "another great reason to hate him." The Worker's United account made its unhappiness clear; meanwhile, Starbucks customers were upset for another reason.