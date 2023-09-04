Slow Cooker Mississippi Chicken Recipe

Whether you enjoy spending time creating the perfect dinner menu or not, everyone can appreciate a slow-cooker meal. Toss in the ingredients, cover the pot, and let the appliance work its magic while you focus on something else. Meat is a great candidate for a slow cooker since it cooks low and slow for hours, producing a tender texture rich with savory flavors from hours of cooking. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares this slow cooker Mississippi chicken recipe that's sure to satisfy you and your dining companions.

She remarks, "This is the perfect set-it-and-forget-it kind of meal and that's my favorite thing about slow cooker meals." True to this style of cooking, she notes, "This one takes minimal effort and the results are a well-seasoned and moist chicken dinner." Topalu explains, "Mississippi chicken is a spin on the popular dish, Mississippi pot roast. It has the same flavors except it's made with chicken breast instead of a chuck roast." She goes on to share the lore surrounding the original recipe's invention in Mississippi: "[Robin Chapman] created this famous dish in the 90s by adapting her aunt's pot roast recipe to make it more appealing for her kids." Kids or no kids, this dish is an all-around winner.