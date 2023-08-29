Why Cabrales Blue Cheese Is The Most Expensive In The World

When it comes to high-end foods, cheese is among the most common — and most delicious. But one style undoubtedly is "the big cheese" when it comes to price. The title of the world's most expensive cheese is now held by Cabrales blue cheese, a 2.2-kilogram (roughly 5-pound) wheel of which sold for €30,000 (more than $32,000) at a recent auction. The semi-hard cheese hails from northern Spain and is typically crafted from unpasteurized cow milk sometimes blended with goat or sheep's milk. It ages at least eight months in cool, humid limestone caves in the Asturian Picos de Europa Mountains, which create the ideal environment for penicillium growth. The mold works from the outside inwards to provide the characteristic blue cheese taste and aroma. The products are carefully crafted by hand and typically carried down from the caves on foot.

Why is this cheese deemed to be so valuable? Among other reasons, the cheese is prized because of its tightly controlled production. Cheese can only truly be called Cabrales if it's produced in the administrative region of Cabrales Council — the regulatory Council DOP Cabreles — or other specifically designated nearby areas. The unique profile of the local microscopic organisms creates the distinctive flavor, which has been described as acidic and salty, with a strong aroma.