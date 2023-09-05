Canned Beets Are The Easiest Way To Jazz Up Your Morning Smoothie
In the realm of culinary alchemy, one often-overlooked produce reigns supreme: beets. These humble root vegetables wield the enchanting power to transmute ordinary smoothies into delectable elixirs of both delight and nourishment. With their earthy sweetness and inviting pink-red hue, canned beets have the potential to bring not only flavor but also a treasure trove of health benefits to your morning elixir or afternoon pick-me-up ritual.
The true allure of canned beets lies in their nutritional prowess. Per Healthline, these ruby-colored gems are rich in dietary fiber, folate, vitamins C and B6, and minerals like potassium and manganese, which can all help with inflammation, digestion, and even blood pressure levels. What sets canned beets apart is their vibrant red pigment, which contributes more than just color. It's a telltale sign of betalains — powerful antioxidants with potent anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties. These antioxidants play a role in bolstering your immune system, fending off oxidative stress, and promoting overall well-being.
Canned beats to the rescue
Tossing canned beets into the blender turns your smoothie into a diverse palette of flavors. The robustness of beets can balance out the tartness of fruits like berries, while their inherent sweetness can negate the need for added sugars. Plus, the moisture content of canned beets contributes to a lusciousness that transforms your smoothie into a velvety sipper. It's like a secret element that makes your smoothie more luxurious without the need for excessive additives.
There are countless smoothie recipes that showcase all the ways you can put canned beets to use. For a blissfully refreshing berry-forward beverage, blend a can of beets with your favorite berries, a ripe banana, Greek yogurt, your milk of choice, honey or maple syrup, and a handful of ice cubes. The berries complement the earthy undertones of the beets, while the Greek yogurt lends a creamy texture that's simply divine. For a tasty tropical tonic, blend up beets, pineapple chunks, diced mango, coconut milk, orange juice, fresh mint leaves, and ice.