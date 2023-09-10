Sweet And Spicy Air Fryer Salmon Bites Recipe

The FDA recommends eating 2-3 servings of fish per week, and salmon, whether fresh or frozen, farmed or wild, is a heart-healthy seafood full of omega-3s and other nutrients. This recipe is a quick and easy way to add fish to your diet because once you've chopped the salmon into bite-sized bits, the most time-consuming part of the preparation is the marinating, which is entirely hands-off. What's more, developer Erin Johnson says "you can marinate the salmon in advance if you want to make dinner prep even faster."

Johnson describes these air-fryer salmon bites as "crispy and the perfect blend of sweet and spicy." She likes to eat these crunchy fish bites with a side of rice and some pickled vegetables since this suits the Asian-inspired soy and gochujang marinade, but she also says that a simple salad would also be a good accompaniment. As for any condiments or dipping sauces, "these bites are delicious as is," she says, but "you can top them with more honey, green onions, chili crunch, or Kewpie mayo — or any combination you like."