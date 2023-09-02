Ice Cubes Are The Secret Ingredient For Vibrant Pesto

When it comes to a fresh yet savory burst of flavor, it's hard to beat a rich, herbaceous pesto. However, many home cooks are disappointed when their expectations for a vibrant green spread go unfulfilled. Instead, they end up with a pesto that — while still tasty — has a less pleasant, brownish hue. Luckily, the ingredient at the center of an easy way to prevent your pesto from browning is in the freezer.

Prepare your pesto ingredients as usual, and place them into your food processor. However, before blending everything, add an ice cube or two. The intense cold shocks the herbs, which stops the browning process.

If you're curious how the trick works, it comes down to the science of enzymes and oxidation. Finely chopping basil activates a compound called polyphenol oxidase, which causes oxidation and other reactions that turn green or colorless substances in the leaves black and brown. By lowering the temperature of the pesto mixture as it comes together, the ice cubes help slow these reactions, though they won't stop them completely.