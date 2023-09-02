The Food Lineup For Taste Of Chicago 2023 Looks Popping

With September comes a long-held tradition for Chicago's food scene. Stretching back more than 40 years, Taste of Chicago features some of Chicago's best restaurants and food trucks. The 2023 festival will be held from September 8 to September 10 and features a smorgasbord of food vendors.

The festival will host 35 restaurants and 15 food trucks, all competing for festival-goers' attention and wallets. The festival will have a global presence, with Badou Senegalese Cuisine and African Food Palace bringing traditional dishes like ox tail and rice and attieke (fermented cassava cooked with fish, peppers, and onions), among others. Cumin Club Indian Kitchen and Tandoor Char House will offer local takes on Indian foods. Also, Pies of London will dish up some of the British Isles' many meat pies, and Sapori Trattoria will bring a splash of Italian flavor to the festival.

When it comes to barbecue and comfort food, festival-goers will have many options. Mr. E Chef Catering, Robinson No.1 Ribs, and Porkchop are all competing to be the Windy City's best barbecue, but the real winners will be diners. If barbecue isn't your favorite, other local eats, like Josephine's Cooking, Frannie's Café, Doom Street Eats, and Chicago Eats, will surely satisfy you. The Sole Ingredient Catering will also be on hand to present an elevated take on beloved classics.