A McDonald's Sauce Dispute Led To A Teenager Being Killed

In Washington D.C. this weekend, a 16-year-old girl lost her life when an argument outside a McDonald's took a deadly turn. Naima Liggon of Waldorf, Maryland, was at the McDonald's at 14th and U Streets NW in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 27, when an argument broke out with another girl. Detective Brendan Jasper of the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch stated that the dispute involved McDonald's sweet 'n sour sauce. The police report shows that law enforcement first became aware of the incident when they were informed by the hospital where Liggon was being treated for stab wounds. The stabbing ultimately proved fatal, which led to the case being treated as a homicide.

As per the Metropolitan Police Department's report, that same day, an arrest was made of a 16-year-old girl whose name has not been released. The charge filed against her is that of second-degree murder while armed, which in layman's terms means that the killing was not planned in advance. NBC 4 Washington notes that additional charges have also been filed including assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault, felony assault, and carrying a dangerous weapon.