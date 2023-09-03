How To Choose The Best Ground Turkey For You At The Grocery Store

There are many meat options at the grocery store, all with their own set of uniquely crafted marketing terms to sound more appealing. This can make it challenging for consumers to know what they are buying. When it comes to purchasing poultry, you'll want to consider prioritizing organic and pasture-raised when you can because those labels are directly correlated with the bird's living conditions, and will give you the best quality meat.

While phrases on ground turkey like "no added hormones" or "free range" don't actually mean much, they will typically be more affordable, so keeping your price point in mind is also important. There are a variety of different ground turkey packages containing a ratio of white to dark meat. Therefore, understanding the amount of fat that's needed in the recipe you plan to make will help you pick out the best ground turkey.

Turkey breast is the lean part of the bird that's referred to as white meat while the fattier darker meat is located in the legs of a turkey. Since the meat in turkey thighs has a higher fat content, it's great for replicating beef in recipes like turkey meatballs or even ground turkey tacos. On the other hand, white meat goes great in soups, stews, and recipes like turkey chili or spaghetti sauce. Having your ground turkey recipe idea in mind while shopping at the grocery store will help you choose the specific kind that's best for you.