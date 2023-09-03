Mini Halloween Gingerbread Houses Are Perfect To Pair With Hot Cocoa

Think gingerbread houses are just a Christmas tradition? Think again because these cookie creations are perfect for any time of the year, the spooky season included. All you need to do is make sure your decorations are on theme. Keeping the classic gingerbread base (complete with flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg), you can swap out red and green icing for black and orange and trade in green wreaths for skeletons and ghosts. You'll be left with the perfect Halloween treat that's fun to make and eat.

Melissa Stordahl, a book content creator with a massive following, showed on TikTok how she makes mini gingerbread houses from scratch and pairs them perfectly with a big glass of hot chocolate and whipped cream. She captioned her post, writing that her kids loved her creation. Stordahl also replied to a comment, saying that "[I]t's so fun making things with them." If her kids can help make these, you can do the same and transform gingerbread houses from a winter holiday staple into a new autumn and Halloween tradition.