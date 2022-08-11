Costco Just Dropped A Halloween Version Of A Gingerbread House

For many, there are a few full-of-cheer essentials for celebrating the Christmas season — a tinsel-filled tree, some conspicuously-hung mistletoe, and of course, a decorated-with-love gingerbread house. But some of these classic holiday decorations have also become a part of Halloween's spooky fun, too.

Just take a look in the Halloween aisle of retailers like Walmart and you may find that there are black and purple trees made to be decorated with pumpkins and spiders. And while bat-themed mistletoe hasn't seemed to quite catch on (yet), haunted gingerbread houses have hit the shelves of stores across the nation. We love creepy food during Halloween, so a ghoul-inspired gingerbread house seems appropriate.

After stocking up with Halloween decor like a set of spooky skeletons and frightfully-themed front lawn accessories, Costco seems to be cooking up a spine-tingling gingerbread house recipe of its own. And, according to a post made by Instagrammer @costcobuys, this phantasmic, all-chocolate gingerbread house comes complete with its very own haunts.