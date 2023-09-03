Edible Glass Can Take Your Halloween Cupcakes To The Next (Spooky) Level

There's something about spooky season that brings out the special effects artist in all of us. With the magic of Halloween wafting in the air, we become inspired to create convincing illusions that lend to the season's sense of enchantment. While some choose to install elaborate mechanical decorations that scare the neighbors' kids, others prefer to whip up spook-tacular edible creations. If you belong to the latter camp, we've got a sweet recipe for your next Halloween party that's sure to impress all the guys and ghouls in attendance: edible glass.

Created by combining sugar, water, and corn syrup, and subjecting that mixture to extreme heat, edible glass is a brittle candy made to look and shatter just like glass. The resemblance is so uncanny, in fact, that Hollywood commonly employs the use of sugar glass while filming action scenes. But you don't need to be in movies to create this cool effect. Easy to make and endlessly entertaining, amateur bakers love this candied concoction for the making of dangerously delicious doughnuts, cakes, and cupcakes.