The Starbucks Secret Menu Item That Adds Pizzazz To Pumpkin Spice Lattes

It's officially pumpkin spice season, and what better way to celebrate than by picking up a classic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte? Few beverages celebrate the changing of the seasons quite as symbolically as Starbucks' beloved pumpkin drink. Still, there is more than just one way to enjoy the pumpkin-flavored goodness. From adding a bit of spice to your drink by ordering a Pumpkin Chai Latte or by getting the latte on ice instead of hot, you have options.

This year, there's a new way of getting your pumpkin spice on at Starbucks, and this secret menu item is literally "fall in a cup." Starbucks has plenty of delicious drinks on its main menu, but when a drink from the elusive secret menu is revealed, it's time to take notice. One generous Starbucks barista took to TikTok to spread the good pumpkin word, and if you're a fall aficionado, then this is the Starbucks secret menu iced coffee drink that you need to try next. The TikTok video, which garnered over 18,000 likes in under a week, teaches Starbucks lovers how to order an autumnal beverage that hasn't made it to the official menu. The drink in question is called the Sweet Pumpkin Latte, and it's the perfect coffee drink for folks who love their pumpkin iced and their sweet foam extra-sweet.