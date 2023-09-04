Hot Dog Musubi Is A Tasty Twist On A Hawaiian Favorite

The three-ingredient spam musubi is one of those foods that proves how simple recipes are sometimes the best. But simple foods can also be the foundation for other, more complex things. For example, if you take this Hawaiian snack's format of rice and meat wrapped in seaweed, and combine it with a hot dog and its toppings, what do you get? You get hot dog musubi, of course.

This brilliant hot dog musubi collaboration spawned from the creativity of a TikTok and an enthusiasm for hybrid cuisines. It starts by prepping rice, seaweed, and a hot dog — that you cut in half the long way, and then grill. As for toppings, the TikTok video took inspiration from the Seattle-style hot dog, with its classic grilled onions, peppers, and cream cheese toppings. Other toppings of choice, like ketchup and pickles, are also fair game. All the toppings are then packed together to create a delicious hot dog musubi.