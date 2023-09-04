Pumpkin Curry Sauce Is The Ideal Way To Spice Up The Season

The start of autumn signals the re-emergence of all things pumpkin, from gourd-flavored coffee options to a seemingly endless lineup of pumpkin grocery products. There is no shortage of pumpkin recipes to try this fall, but one dish adds extra spice to the season. Pumpkin sauce has often been used to top off pasta dishes, but this ingredient is just as delicious when made into a curry. Our recipe for pumpkin curry sauce capitalizes on the flavor, versatility, and nutritional benefits of the fall staple to great effect.

The recipe in question requires pumpkin purée, red curry paste, coconut milk, olive oil, garlic, onion, ginger, and common seasonings like salt and pepper. It's important to purchase plain pumpkin purée, as the kind used in pumpkin pie will make your sauce sweet rather than spicy. You'll want to cook your veggies — onion, garlic, and ginger — in a skillet coated with olive oil until the onion looks translucent. Then, add the other ingredients and allow them to simmer for around 15 minutes.

Once the ingredients are properly mixed and cooked, the creamy end product can be poured over rice, veggies, and the protein of your choice. This puts a fall spin on the typical curry dish, all while maintaining its usual heat. Those looking for an extra kick can add red pepper flakes or chili powder while the curry simmers.