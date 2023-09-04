The Ingredient Swap That Gives Strawberry Shortcake A Savory Twist

While its origins are a bit murky, strawberry shortcake has to rank up there with apple pie as one of America's quintessential desserts. Especially during the summertime, strawberry shortcake will close out any barbecue or grill-out with something sweet. Of course, even perfection can be improved from time to time. Consider subbing in homemade biscuits next time you fix the dessert for a culinary trick that will give your shortcakes a savory twist.

Typically, strawberry shortcakes are served with vanilla or yellow cake that's both spongy and crumbly. However, cake doesn't really add much to the flavor department since its mild taste gets buried by heaps of strawberries, whipped cream, and ice cream. Meanwhile, if you cook them right, a biscuit can be devoured on its own without any additional ingredients. So you're already improving both the texture and taste of your strawberry shortcake. Who cares if it's technically not a shortcake anymore? Your party guests certainly won't.

Besides just taste, using biscuits instead of shortcakes can help sort out one of the pitfalls of making strawberry shortcakes. Typically, this dessert needs to be fixed close to serving to avoid it being too soggy. Unless it is sealed with a glaze, the cake acts very much like a sponge, soaking up all that excess strawberry syrup. In comparison, biscuits are made of stronger stuff and can hold up better.