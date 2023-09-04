A Zazarac Cocktail Isn't A Misspelled Version Of The Iconic Sazerac

If that title brought you back to fifth grade, filled with panic about having to read indecipherable words aloud, then you are in the right place. The origins of cocktails are not always straightforward. Zazarac and Sazerac are distinct concoctions, with features that set them apart. The Sazerac is made with Peychaud's bitters, rye, and no ice, and comes in a glass that's been rinsed with absinthe. The purpose of an absinthe rinse is to provide a subtle infusion of flavor without overpowering the drink. As for the Zazarac, it consists of bourbon, Angostura bitters, and a splash of absinthe, served in a cool but iceless glass.

That's a little too close for comfort and we're curious about the obvious similarities. Is Zazarac just a misspelled cheap knockoff of its cousin the Sazerac? In fact, the Zazarac is just one big spelling mistake that eventually transformed into its own separate cocktail. While it's unclear when the spelling was first confused, it has since stuck. As for the OG Sazerac, it was dubbed New Orleans' official cocktail in 2008 and isn't letting its misspelled cousin slow it down. Admittedly, it kind of sounds like another drink — the old-fashioned. Both feature whiskey, bitters, and sugar, with slight differences like rye and bourbon. It begs us to ask, who is really copying who these days?