The Case For Washing Shredded Cheese

When you grate a block of cheese by hand, the result is a fresher product that tastes and melts better than shredded bagged cheese. Doing it yourself is also a better value because you get more for your money. But sometimes, you might not have a chunk of cheese in the refrigerator or you need shredded cheese right now and opt for bagged cheese instead. If you are planning on melting it, there's one extra step you need to perform. You need to rinse it.

To keep shredded cheese from sticking together and clumping in the package, manufacturers add cellulose as an anti-caking agent. While it is safe to consume — it is a fiber that comes from plants — too much may cause intestinal distress, such as gas and bloating. When it comes to cooking, the same additive that keeps your cheese from clumping will prevent it from melting into a smooth and uniform consistency. To solve this minor dilemma, you just need to rinse your shredded cheese before using it in a recipe.