Chicken Bouillon Powder Is The Best Salt Alternative For Savory Dishes

There are a wide variety of delicious meals that could greatly benefit from a chicken-flavored kick in the cooking process. Consider using bouillon powder when making a dry-rub marinade for your meat, or seasoning your rice or pasta cooking water for a savory splash. Some recipes even specifically call for sprinkling the savory flavor powder directly into soups, noodles, or sauces.

To make the most of this hack, simply sub in the powder any time the recipe calls for seasoning with salt, and enjoy your newfound proficiency in the kitchen. This functions similarly to recipes that call for simmering stovetop rice in chicken stock in place of water, providing additional flavor to a point in the recipe that previously offered very little. You can utilize this technique in dishes such as pozole, chicken fried steak, chicken pot pie, or even a delicious pan sauce that can be drizzled over any plate that needs an umami blast of flavor.

Furthermore, you can use the bouillon powder to make a quick and simple stock at home in a 1:1 ratio of bouillon powder and water, just in case you need to amp up the flavor of a soup or an at-home ramen. Bringing chicken bouillon powder into your kitchen as a culinary staple can help to produce a wide variety of fantastic results, so don't be afraid to experiment!