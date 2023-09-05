Warm Salads Have A Long, Rich History

Warm salad might sound like an oxymoron, but it actually has a very long history. The concept of salad can be traced to the Roman tradition of salt-brining raw vegetables and topping them with oil. The word comes from the Latin root for "salt," referring to the way it used to be prepared. However, other versions of salad may have already existed around the world, and lettuce was served before this at royal feasts in Persia. In Egypt, lettuce was a fertility symbol thought to improve sexual stamina, and Greeks and Romans thought salad stimulated appetite and digestion. Famed father of physicians Hippocrates declared that salad aided digestion, and should be eaten before meals

Recipes from the Middle Ages referenced heating certain ingredients in the dish. While some recipes for warm salad focus on hot dressings or sauces, others center on cooking some of the ingredients to add complexity or improve the dish's overall flavor. A recipe from Robert May's 1660 book "The Accomplisht Cook" requires a huge amount of cooked and raw ingredients, including meat, oysters, and potatoes.

Perhaps the pinnacle of warm salad creation came in the form of Salamagundi or Salmagundy, a mix of seemingly every hot or cold ingredient that could be found in the kitchen, presented as a work of art. This dish, which originated in England in the 17th century framed salad as the main course, and over the years the name became modified to Solomon Gundy or Solomon Grundy.