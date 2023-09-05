The Secret Ingredient For Better Chicken And Noodles Is In The Starch

When it comes to crafting a truly remarkable bowl of chicken noodle soup, there's a secret ingredient that often flies under the radar but holds the key to culinary success: Amish noodles. What exactly are Amish noodles, and why do they work so well? They are distinctively different from the usual store-bought noodles that often find their way into soups and stews. Amish noodles are made primarily from Durum wheat, a type of hard wheat that is rich in protein and gluten. This unique composition gives the noodles their characteristic chewiness and texture, making them a perfect match for hearty soups like chicken noodles.

Durum wheat also contributes significantly to the soup's overall flavor profile, and there is a trick to incorporating them. Once you have your soup base simmering with succulent pieces of chicken, remove it, and introduce these sturdy noodles to the mix. Don't discard your chicken liquid or stock, and use it to cook your noodles instead. Allow them to boil gently in the actual soup stock, soaking in all the goodness while releasing their starchy essence into the liquid.

Furthermore, this starch contributes to the soup's overall thickness too. Durum wheat's robust gluten content allows these noodles to hold up well in the simmering broth, maintaining their shape and texture. Using this dual method, where the broth is employed to cook your secret weapon of Amish noodles, causes the noodles to infuse the broth, resulting in the creation of the ultimate bowl.