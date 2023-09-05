The Secret Ingredient For Better Chicken And Noodles Is In The Starch
When it comes to crafting a truly remarkable bowl of chicken noodle soup, there's a secret ingredient that often flies under the radar but holds the key to culinary success: Amish noodles. What exactly are Amish noodles, and why do they work so well? They are distinctively different from the usual store-bought noodles that often find their way into soups and stews. Amish noodles are made primarily from Durum wheat, a type of hard wheat that is rich in protein and gluten. This unique composition gives the noodles their characteristic chewiness and texture, making them a perfect match for hearty soups like chicken noodles.
Durum wheat also contributes significantly to the soup's overall flavor profile, and there is a trick to incorporating them. Once you have your soup base simmering with succulent pieces of chicken, remove it, and introduce these sturdy noodles to the mix. Don't discard your chicken liquid or stock, and use it to cook your noodles instead. Allow them to boil gently in the actual soup stock, soaking in all the goodness while releasing their starchy essence into the liquid.
Furthermore, this starch contributes to the soup's overall thickness too. Durum wheat's robust gluten content allows these noodles to hold up well in the simmering broth, maintaining their shape and texture. Using this dual method, where the broth is employed to cook your secret weapon of Amish noodles, causes the noodles to infuse the broth, resulting in the creation of the ultimate bowl.
Other ways to amp up your chicken noodle soup
Elevating your chicken noodle soup can take your dish to new heights. If you're craving a fiery kick, consider making a spicier version of the classic by sprinkling in some red pepper flakes or adding a drizzle of chili oil to the broth. The heat will add a tantalizing dimension to the familiar flavors. If you're looking for a more vegetarian approach, try swapping out the chicken for hearty vegetables like mushrooms or tofu, and substitute the chicken stock with vegetable stock. The result is a bowl that's equally satisfying and brimming with vibrant flavors.
If you're in the mood for an international twist, try an Asian style with your chicken noodle soup. Introduce ingredients like ginger, garlic, and soy sauce to the broth, and consider adding bok choy, sliced carrots, and shiitake mushrooms. Finish with a touch of sesame oil and chopped green onions for an authentic and delectable fusion.
Lastly, take a healthier approach by adding bone broth to your chicken noodle soup. Bone broth brings a wealth of additional benefits to the table beyond just its taste. Packed with essential nutrients and minerals extracted from simmered animal bones. Its potential includes reducing inflammation, promoting better bone and joint well-being, and potentially enhancing the quality of your sleep (according to Healthline).
Whatever version you go with, sip that broth, and savor those benefits. It's like a secret club for you and your taste buds.