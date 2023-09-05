Put Frank's RedHot Sauce In A Blood Bag For Some Spooky Fun

Frank's RedHot posted the idea on its YouTube channel, capitalizing on the enthusiasm surrounding fall. If you're thinking of adding sacks of Frank's RedHot to your Halloween lineup this year, all it takes is some fake blood bags and a couple bottles of hot sauce. Fake blood bags are available on Amazon and at Walmart, among plenty of other retailers. Additionally, you might be able to find them at dedicated Halloween stores as the holiday grows nearer. Once filled, these spice sacks can be lined up alongside the rest of your Halloween spread. If you have somewhere to hang them, they'll look even more authentic.

Pouring hot sauce out of a blood bag might get messy, but fake syringes offer another, more controlled option. These fake plastic needles have long been used in Halloween desserts and drinks. They're also ideal for hot sauce, as they'll fit a small amount, allowing guests to take as many as they need. This option maintains the bloody theme without requiring quite as much of a clean-up afterward.

Hot sauce isn't the only condiment you can use this Halloween hack for, either. While mustard or ranch won't make sense for the theme, ketchup and some barbecue sauces are colored similarly to blood. As such, Frank's RedHot has stumbled upon a quirky and unique way to use hot sauce that can be expanded to other dippers as well.