Ways You Didn't Think To Use Frank's Red Hot Sauce - Exclusive

If you ask McCormick chef Kevan Vetter what else you can do with Frank's RedHot sauce besides tossing it with chicken wings, he has a ton of ideas. "Some of the ones I love [include] Frank's nachos. We've done tachos, in that same family, but using tater tots and building out this mega awesome dish that's super shareable," he told Mashed. Vetter also mentioned buffalo sliders, buffalo quesadillas for a cheesier snack idea, and buffalo chicken lettuce wraps as a low-carb option.

Another unique idea is buffalo hummus. "You can make a simple hummus just using chickpeas, a little oil, a little lemon, a little garlic, and then as much Frank's RedHot as you want," suggested Vetter. "Or you can actually just buy a container of hummus and then just mix it with Frank's RedHot. And then it really just gives you just a nice twist on a healthy [dip], serve it with lots of veggies. You know you're going to have all the good stuff, but that's [always] not as good for you, so having some [other] things are a nice option."

Of course, there's always buffalo chicken dip to please a crowd. "That's a classic," said Vetter, but added that you can easily jazz this recipe up as well with a simple hack. "We just launched the Nashville hot sauce, so you can do something with wings, and you can twist up the buffalo chicken dip." He added, "The OG is with cream cheese and ranch, and diced or pulled chicken, Frank's RedHot, and blue cheese if you're a blue cheese fan. Sub in the Nashville hot sauce and come up with a Nashville hot chicken dip." And for the non-meat eaters out there, Vetter told Mashed, "One of our recipe developers made a vegan buffalo chicken dip using cauliflower rice ... I was blown away."