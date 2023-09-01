Jeni's Lonely Ghost Cookie Dough Ice Cream Review: You'll Want To Buy A Couple Of Pints

These days, anyone who's anybody has a collab. It's not just food brands that are teaming up to create something bigger and (arguably) better. Collaborations are crossing industries, from fashion to entertainment and beyond. We've seen apparel companies join up with food brands, bringing us such gems as the KFC Crocs (complete with drumstick accessories) and a jewel-studded chain featuring a 7-Eleven Slurpee (7-Eleven has also worked with Crocs before). But we have to say that the collaboration between Jeni's Spendid Ice Creams and Lonely Ghost is one of the more palatable food and apparel mashups, in more ways than one.

On August 24th, 2023, the popular high-end ice cream company released its limited-edition "Double Dough" ice cream flavor in collaboration with Lonely Ghost. The understated and trendy apparel brand out of Los Angeles creates everyday clothing pieces that are meant to people together. And what's more universally beloved and suited to the task than chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream?

Surprisingly, of all the flavors Jeni's has created, cookie dough wasn't one of them — until now. We were lucky enough to snag a couple of pints of this limited-edition flavor to give it a try. This is everything you need to know about this ice cream, how to get it, and how it tastes.