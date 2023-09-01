Aldi's Popular Fall Bagels Are Back To Spice Up Your Mornings

As store after store rolls out new fall-inspired flavors, fans are on alert for every limited-time apple, brown sugar, and pumpkin item that can be found. While Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme aficionados have been enjoying pumpkin-flavored donuts since August, Aldi shoppers are loving the return of fall-themed bagels. The L'Oven Fresh Pumpkin Spice and Harvest Bagels have been spotted by the account Aldi Made Me Do It, who posted her find to excited fans on Instagram. "Love both flavors!" one person commented. "OMG... SPRINTING to Aldi," wrote another.

While the excitement for the Harvest Bagels is palpable, customers are a bit more lackluster about the Pumpkin Spice Bagels. The Aldi fall treat has been called a disappointment by redditors, and most of the positive comments about the two bagels' appearance express excitement for the Harvest Bagels. "I love the Harvest ones!!!" commented one enthusiastic fan. "The harvest bagels are my favorite!" said another. While they've not yet been announced in Upcoming ALDI Finds, in previous years the fall bagels have been spotted towards the middle of September, so it's possible many stores haven't stocked them yet.