Use Leftover Burger Buns To Make Easy Personal Pizzas

Personal pizzas are a delicious, simple, and versatile way to whip up a meal in minutes. While many vessels can be used to carry your combination of tomato sauce, cheese, and favorite toppings, one new TikTok hack has been making waves across social media. The video in question shows a user throwing together a pair of palm-sized pies atop a leftover hamburger bun, which makes a surprisingly good replacement for traditional pizza dough. While it all seems a bit random at first, this construction actually makes a lot of sense from a food science perspective.

Toasted buns can improve a burger by offering a satisfying crunch and improved structural integrity that homogenizes toppings and prevents them from squishing out of the sides of the bun. For a homemade pizza application, roasting the whole affair allows the buns to become crisp and firm, providing a delightful base for your saucy, cheesy, and optionally meaty single-serve meal.