Take A Cue From Japan And Start Packing Your Lunch In A Bento Box

Bento boxes are a common sight in Japanese restaurants: small trays that feature little compartments to hold food. The term, from Chinese "biàndāng," means "organized," which is exactly what bento boxes do — organize your food into compartments. People who don't like their food to touch, rejoice: Each element has its own nook or cranny. The foods you'll find in a traditional bento box include tamagoyaki, fried gyoza, rice, or a small hand roll. Bento boxes started as a way to carry rice balls during Japan's Kamakura period, from 1185 to 1333, then graduated into elaborate, lacquered wooden boxes sometime in the 16th century. Nowadays the bento box is usually made of plastic and is still a way to express creativity through food.

You've probably seen bento box school lunches popping up on social media feeds, with food artfully arranged, perhaps even an egg carved into a bunny rabbit. But they're more than just a fashionable food trend — they're a good idea for serving fresh lunches at school or in the office. Bento boxes are a step up from the brown paper bags of the 1990s — no more stale, squished peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and warm yogurt. They're an adaptable vessel for food, whether it's lunch or snacks for a road trip. Anything you or a child usually takes for lunch is appropriate for a bento box, be it a ham and cheese sandwich or last night's dinner leftovers.