Fish Sauce Is The Missing Ingredient In Your Chicken Noodle Soup

A timeless comfort food cherished for its soothing qualities, chicken noodle soup takes a flavorful twist when infused with a beloved staple of Asian cuisine. By introducing a touch of fish sauce, the soup's inherent warmth is brought to a whole new level of savory goodness in every spoonful. This unassuming condiment, derived from fermented fish, boasts a depth that complements the familiar flavors of the slurp-worthy delight.

Traditionally, chicken noodle soup is known for its wholesome taste, but introducing fish sauce can add an unexpected pizzazz to the bowl. Fish sauce brings umami, commonly referred to as the "fifth" taste sensation — one that can be described as savory or meaty. With just a dash of fish sauce, you can create a richer, well-rounded broth.

Beyond flavor enhancement, fish sauce also presents a slew of health benefits, thereby offering even more nourishment for days that call for a piping hot bowl of chicken noodle soup. In addition to being naturally low-calorie and gluten-free, fish sauce is a great source of essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. Fish sauce contains antioxidants, B vitamins, iodine, and other minerals. However, due to its high sodium content, it's important to enjoy it in moderation.