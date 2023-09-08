Corn Candy Is The Key To Edible Spider Webs For Halloween Bakes

As we approach autumn, Halloween is never too far behind. We all know what that means: Plenty of fall-themed events and spooky sweets galore are forthcoming. If you'll be preparing some Halloween-themed goodies this year, then you're gonna want to know about a new TikTok hack for making the perfect edible spiderwebs.

There are plenty of content creators out there giving us new ways to make festive fall fare. However, the source of the great edible spiderweb hack, @adrianwidjy, wasn't actually planning on making an edible spiderweb. Instead, he created what he referred to as "candy floss," and it was one wise commenter who suggested, "the web pattern would be perfect for Halloween cakes." We couldn't agree more that this easy and inexpensive method of cooking up a delicious spiderweb will be ideal for the upcoming season. Luckily for those of us who love to whip up festive treats but don't have unlimited time, this hack can be done in no time and only requires one ingredient.

The ingredient in question is corn candy — not to be confused with the ever-popular Halloween treat, candy corn. This traditional Chinese candy is soft and sweet and in the perfect shape of a tiny corncob. Adrian says that these candies are easy to find at Asian grocery stores. Then, with some particularly controlled melting, this candy can transform from perfectly corn-shaped to a place for a candy spider to feel right at home.