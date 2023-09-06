Can You Cook Scrambled Eggs In An Air Fryer?

Air fryers have revolutionized the home kitchen, making it quicker and easier than ever to fry up food at a moment's notice. However, there is food you should never cook in an air fryer, like burgers or a whole chicken. So, we'll forgive you if you question whether scrambled eggs are fair game. Let's cut through the confusion — yes, you can make scrambled eggs in an air fryer. However, they may not be more convenient than cooking scrambled eggs on the stovetop, and likewise, the results may be slightly inferior.

In order to scramble eggs in an air fryer, you will need a small oven-safe pan that will fit inside your air fryer. You should let your air fryer preheat to somewhere between 300 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The slightly higher temperature will shave minutes off your cooking time, but you should be wary and keep an eye on the eggs to avoid them drying out or burning.

As far as actually preparing the scrambled eggs, there's not much you'll do differently than you would on the stove. Some people add milk, believing it will make the eggs fluffier, but it may end up diluting the flavor instead. You should mix up your two eggs with salt and pepper and add the eggs and butter to the pan. From there, you can start cooking.