The Best Way To Use Up Leftover Grains Is A Warm Salad

A main meal usually doesn't feel complete without some kind of starch, whether it be pasta, potatoes, or grains. In this last instance, if you find yourself with leftovers, though, it's best to finish them within just a few days. The USDA notes that leftover rice and other types of grains can be dangerous due to the Bacillus cereus spores they host, so it's not recommended to keep them in the refrigerator for more than four days, max. What you can do, however, is use them up right away by making a warm salad for your next day's lunch.

If the terms "warm" and "salad" don't seem as if they belong in the same sentence without the addition of the word "yuck," this may be because you're envisioning the typical lettuce-based salad. While warm salads do include vegetables, usually lettuce is not among them. Instead, a warm salad may consist of a scoop of grain mixed with cooked vegetables such as sauteed onions or mushrooms (the latter make for a surprising, yet delicious, salad ingredient), sweet potatoes, cauliflower, or carrots along with other ingredients like nuts and cheese and of course, a tasty, tangy dressing to tie everything together.