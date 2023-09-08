Viral TikTok Exposed How Dirty Fast Food Sauce Packets Really Are

We've already previously covered why you probably should skip sauce dispensers at fast food restaurants, and no it doesn't have anything to do with making a mess. Sauce dispensers are notoriously germy. But as it turns out you may want to just eat those fries or burrito plain. It turns out that sauce packets can be a bit dirty, thanks in part to the number of hands that touch them before they arrive to the customer. As one viral TikTok has shown, there's an unseen world of bacteria inches from your food.

In their TikTok, TikToker @howdirtyis ran an experiment at their local Taco Bell. Using a cotton swab, the TikToker took a sample from the sauce packets, swirling it around the container. Transferring the sample to a petri dish, the TikToker then placed that sample in a small refrigerator for an undisclosed amount of time. Checking back on the results later, they appeared surprised to find a film of bacteria now growing on the plastic of the dish. It's enough to make anyone second guess whether they should wear gloves the next time they're handling sauce packets.

As one surprised commenter wrote, "I have opened these with my teeth for as long as I can remember...." Meanwhile, another commented, "This is what keeps my immune system strong." However, it's possible that the bacteria isn't actually harmful to humans.