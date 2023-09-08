Viral TikTok Exposed How Dirty Fast Food Sauce Packets Really Are
We've already previously covered why you probably should skip sauce dispensers at fast food restaurants, and no it doesn't have anything to do with making a mess. Sauce dispensers are notoriously germy. But as it turns out you may want to just eat those fries or burrito plain. It turns out that sauce packets can be a bit dirty, thanks in part to the number of hands that touch them before they arrive to the customer. As one viral TikTok has shown, there's an unseen world of bacteria inches from your food.
In their TikTok, TikToker @howdirtyis ran an experiment at their local Taco Bell. Using a cotton swab, the TikToker took a sample from the sauce packets, swirling it around the container. Transferring the sample to a petri dish, the TikToker then placed that sample in a small refrigerator for an undisclosed amount of time. Checking back on the results later, they appeared surprised to find a film of bacteria now growing on the plastic of the dish. It's enough to make anyone second guess whether they should wear gloves the next time they're handling sauce packets.
As one surprised commenter wrote, "I have opened these with my teeth for as long as I can remember...." Meanwhile, another commented, "This is what keeps my immune system strong." However, it's possible that the bacteria isn't actually harmful to humans.
Taking a closer look
As one TikToker theorized, the bacteria colony grown here is likely Staphylococcus epidermidis or Diphtheroids, which poses little risk to many consumers. Staph epidermidis is generally harmless to healthy adults, but the bacteria can pose a risk for those with a weakened immune system. Both kinds of bacteria grow on the skin, so it's likely that it was transferred to the sauce packets after being touched.
@howdirtyis
The bacteria may be on the outside of the packet, but the actual sauce inside should be fine for consumption. While most probably won't bat an eye about using sauce packets in the future, you can always sterilize the exterior of them using hand sanitizer (since it won't affect the inner sauce). Just be sure to let them dry before using.
However, if you notice a sauce packet that appears bloated or swollen, then you should discard it rather than use it. Bloating is a sign that the sauce inside was contaminated with bacteria either during manufacturing or through a puncture. As such, it's no longer fit for consumption. While sauce packets may be convenient, they also don't last forever. If the sauce seems discolored or has an odor, it should also be tossed in the trash.