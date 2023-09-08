The Reason Anthony Bourdain Refused Tequila Shots Is Too Relatable

Anthony Bourdain, the world-traveling everyman and chef, hardly needs an introduction. His enviable TV shows, best-selling books, and bold personality spoke of his vast culinary journey to all who would listen. Tragically, Bourdain has passed to the other side, but the immense archive of his work leaves the world a panoramic view of his thoughts and philosophy of the world around him.

Bourdain made no bones about his struggles, including a history of substance misuse. Because of his anti-celebrity stance, he was a hero to regular people. He quit using drugs shortly before he became famous. Although he would still enjoy a regional beer or cocktail, there was one drinking tradition he had no time for — tequila shots.

It wasn't that the famed chef disliked tequila, far from it. Bourdain had a deep affinity for Mexico and its people. It was one of his favorite places to travel, and he wrote about the country frequently on his travel blog. What concerned him about tequila shots were the social norms and the time of day these particular libations were generally offered.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

