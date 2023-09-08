Boerewors Rolls Should Be On Every Hot Dog Menu

There are hot dogs ... and then there are boerewors rolls. Boerewors rolls encapsulate the savory essence of South African cuisine, offering a tantalizing blend of flavors and textures that have become a cherished element of the nation's culinary heritage. The iconic nosh is a type of street food that showcases the country's love for bold flavors and the cooking traditions of the Dutch settlers. The term "boerewors" itself is derived from the Afrikaans words "boer" (meaning farmer) and "wors" (meaning sausage). While it's true that there are important differences between sausages and hot dogs, these South African sausages deserve a spot on hot dog menus everywhere.

At the heart of a boerewors roll is a coiled sausage made from a blend of minced meats — namely beef, pork, and lamb — that are generously seasoned with a melange of fragrant spices such as coriander, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and pepper. By South African law, a sausage can only be called a boerewors roll if it is at least 90% meat, and that meat can be no more than 30% fat. The mixture is stuffed into natural casings, typically made from sheep intestines, and then cooked over an open flame, enhancing a signature smoky, charred flavor.

The sausage is usually served in a soft, chewy roll and can be enjoyed entirely by itself considering its innately robust palate and aroma. However, for a personalized touch, many prefer to garnish their sausages with toppings including tomato and onion relish, feta cheese, and a range of condiments.