If you're taking the time to brûlée your eggs in the morning, chances are that you're not just throwing together something fast to fill your stomach before you head out the door. You want something that looks as impressive on the plate as it tastes. With that in mind, make sure you follow a few key tips in order to achieve the best-looking brûléed eggs possible.

Since this dish all starts with a soft-boiled egg, don't make the mistake of overcooking your eggs. A soft-boiled egg takes four to seven minutes, depending on how runny you want it to be, with five and a half being the sweet spot recommended by Cailan. Don't ruin the look of your eggs by peeling them incorrectly. The easiest way to peel boiled eggs? After cooking, place them directly into an ice bath. The change in temperature allows the shell to peel away effortlessly, leaving you with a pristine egg.

Once you've achieved the perfect soft/crunchy/salty/sweet brûlée eggs, you can experiment with various ways to incorporate them into your recipes. You could play with the salty-sweet aspect by serving them on toasted brioche or sourdough with a fig balsamic jam. Serve them on a salad of arugula, goat cheese, and broiled beets. Mad scientist of food, J.Kenji López-Alt brûléed the eggs on top of his Shakshuka. Or just pop them into your mouth for a fancy breakfast treat.