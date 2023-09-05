Shake Shack's Hot Menu To Introduce Spicy Burger And Fries

The weather may be cooling down, but things are heating up at Shake Shack. The restaurant chain announced a new Hot Menu in a press release shared with Mashed. The fiery menu features a number of dishes that will scorch customers' taste buds and is headlined by several new items, including Shake Shack's new spicy burger and fries.

Sold on average for $7.99, the Spicy Shackmeister Burger is made with Angus beef and features a hot pepper blend as well as cherry peppers as a topping. It's finished off with the chain's signature ShackSauce and crispy onions to help cool things down. Meanwhile, Shake Shack is introducing two renditions of its new spicy fries. You can either get the plain fry, which comes spiced with hot pepper blend and is served with ranch sauce, or you can get your spicy fries topped with cheese. The fries start at $4.09 and $5.09 (with cheese).

In a statement to Mashed, John Karangis, Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack, explained the thinking behind the new menu. He said, "We love crafting fun, delicious menu items, and our new Hot Menu puts a fiery twist on the Shack classics. Whether you're watching football or just enjoying the fall season, this menu will bring the heat that we know our guests are going to enjoy."