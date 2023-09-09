You Should Be Adding Nut Butters To Jarred Salsa. Here's Why

When you're craving Mexican food, there's one ingredient that ties it all together — salsa. However, perfecting homemade salsa is no easy feat. There are nuances and subtleties that go into crafting the perfect batch, and store-bought can be just as good when you don't have the motivation to conjure up award-winning jars of salsa.

However, you don't have to limit yourself to the ingredients found in a store-bought jar. You can still dress them up and give the salsa your own spin without the trouble of making anything from scratch. Enter nut butter. You heard that right — peanut butter, almond butter, and cashew butter are just a few of the nut butters you might consider adding to your jarred salsa.

Although it sounds unconventional, nut butter provides an earthy, nutty depth to salsa that can enrich your favorite store-bought jar. Nut butter also imparts a rich, buttery creaminess to salsa that gives it a smooth, velvety mouthfeel and helps temper the spice in a fiery batch for a more well-rounded taste. Crunchy nut butter can also add texture and a more pointed nut flavor to your salsa.

When it comes to versatility, you're in luck — there are dozens of nut varieties to pick from. If you can't find your favorite nut in butter form, you can easily make your own from home by simply blending roasted nuts with water.