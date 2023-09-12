A Sprinkle Of Sesame Seeds Will Transform Store-Bought Burger Buns

Plenty of chefs painstakingly craft every detail of their burgers, from the type of meat and spices used to how the patties are formed. You can apply the same dedication to homemade burgers, but we recommend also taking time to improve one of the other key players — the bun. Fortunately, there's an easy way to add a restaurant-style spin to store-bought buns; you only need some sesame seeds and a tiny bit of oil.

First, toast the seeds in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown, which takes around 10 minutes. This enhances the rich nuttiness of sesame seeds by imparting a subtle, roasted crispness. Combined with the traditional yeasty, slightly sweet flavor of the bread, the finished product highlights a far more complex bun flavor than if you skipped this simple trick. To get the toasted seeds to adhere to the bread, a light brushing of oil may be the quickest and easiest method, but some opt for using butter instead of oil for additional flavor.