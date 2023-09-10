This Is Why Five Guys Smashes Its Burgers

Menu curation isn't as simple as offering a handful of traditional favorites. There has to be something that sets your brand apart from the others; something that results in repeat customers and generates word of mouth. The burgers at Five Guys are smashed, which makes them unique, and according to one employee, this also makes them more desirable. "We want our burgers leaking. So when you bite into it, it will be satisfying," Maezion Henix said to Insider. The company's goal is to make the burgers just flat enough, which creates crispy edges and a nice crunch. Employees use a specific apparatus to make this possible.

Some people enjoy Five Guys' burgers so much that they try to find ways to replicate them. When a social media user asked for tips via Reddit, a self-proclaimed former employee tried to explain the process. "[After cooking the burger], smash it like they do in the restaurant," they wrote. "This'll probably be [the] most difficult step to reproduce as they have a special tool to make sure it gets smashed the perfect amount."

Perfecting the ideal burger can't be accomplished by solely smashing the meat, which is why Five Guys uses other methods to amp up its famed patties.