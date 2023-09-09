Jell-O Steak Shouldn't Be Real, But It Is

Has TikTok gone too far? While the social media platform has been revolutionary for home cooks to share their recipes, some of the food hacks featured on it seem more designed to illicit both outrage and disgust. No food item has bared the brunt of these culinary than the steak, knocked down from its lofty pedestal. It's been encrusted in Flamin' Hot Cheetos and cooked in a toaster. Someone even sous-vided steak in a hotel toilet. However, the jello steak is really pushing the envelope.

First off, this isn't quite jello steak or even steak-flavored jello. Instead, the TikToker in question has created a blue Jello-encrusted steak instead. The video actually starts off with a rather standard affair. The TikToker broils their piece of steak in hot oil on the stove. However, it can be argued they used far too much oil in this case. As many say, a little goes a long way. From there, the TikToker pours blue Jello powder over the steak before giving it a good shake.

Many of the commenters, as expected, were outraged by the steak. One person wrote, "I am NOT trying this!!" and another commented, "Bro ain't even season the steak he tripping." The TikToker would probably argue the Jello was in fact the seasoning. While we would give them props for their creativity, this actually isn't the first meat steak we've come across.