Watching A TikToker Sous Vide A Steak In A Hotel Toilet Is Horrifyingly Delicious

If you've been paying attention to TikTok cooking videos over the past couple of years, you might have noticed the rise of a subculture that spits in the face of cooking taboos. In a recent extreme example found on TikTok a man made an entire gourmet meal of "Prime Hotel Steak" in his hotel bathroom, most notably (and nauseatingly) turning the toilet tank into a DIY sous vide bath for the steak.

First, he set the toilet tank water bath to the precise temperature for "rare" using a sous vide circulator he'd affixed to the porcelain throne. Then, he dropped the packaged prime strip steak into the water with a smile and a splash. Meanwhile, he whipped up mashed potatoes with garlic and shrimp that he'd minced on a makeshift cutting board (a piece of cardboard). He boiled the potatoes in a metal ice bucket, added coffee creamers from the minibar, and mashed it all up with his bare hands. He also melted an Alpine cheese raclette-style using a portable hot plate.

After the steak had been cooked to perfection in the toilet water, he used the bathroom hand towels to dry the steak, staining them with bloody meat juice in the process. Then, he doused the steak in pepper and gave it a quick sear on the hot plate. He then called it a success as he dug in. Judging from the bite of steak he showed off at the end of the video, you'd never know the meat was cooked in a toilet.