Watching A TikToker Sous Vide A Steak In A Hotel Toilet Is Horrifyingly Delicious
If you've been paying attention to TikTok cooking videos over the past couple of years, you might have noticed the rise of a subculture that spits in the face of cooking taboos. In a recent extreme example found on TikTok a man made an entire gourmet meal of "Prime Hotel Steak" in his hotel bathroom, most notably (and nauseatingly) turning the toilet tank into a DIY sous vide bath for the steak.
First, he set the toilet tank water bath to the precise temperature for "rare" using a sous vide circulator he'd affixed to the porcelain throne. Then, he dropped the packaged prime strip steak into the water with a smile and a splash. Meanwhile, he whipped up mashed potatoes with garlic and shrimp that he'd minced on a makeshift cutting board (a piece of cardboard). He boiled the potatoes in a metal ice bucket, added coffee creamers from the minibar, and mashed it all up with his bare hands. He also melted an Alpine cheese raclette-style using a portable hot plate.
After the steak had been cooked to perfection in the toilet water, he used the bathroom hand towels to dry the steak, staining them with bloody meat juice in the process. Then, he doused the steak in pepper and gave it a quick sear on the hot plate. He then called it a success as he dug in. Judging from the bite of steak he showed off at the end of the video, you'd never know the meat was cooked in a toilet.
Okay, maybe just horrifying
Look, times are tough and food is expensive, so it's fair enough that you'd try to cook your own room service. But the TikToker, who appears to specialize in cooking meals in his hotel room, seemed set on making a stir from the first frame.
The comments section reveals a fair share of horrified viewers. Summarizing the general outrage at the hotel room chef's antics, one wrote: "I'm calling the police." Worse still was picturing the scene that the housekeeping staff would encounter later. One wrote: "Can you imagine the maid seeing that murder towel?!"
@barfly7777
Re-Edit. #Splice #raclettecheese #steakdinner #gerberknife #hotelcooking #hotelhack @gerbergear @GrillYourAs-Off
However, some commenters weren't necessarily as shocked as you'd expect. If anything, they seemed flat-out impressed. One viewer fawned: "upper decker sous vide. next level." Another viewer summed up the overall appeal of the video perfectly: "My fav cooking videos are the ones in hostile environments."
After all, this hotel room chef is just one of many anarchical TikTokers cooking in places where it is difficult or implicitly forbidden, using on-hand ingredients and DIY appliances. Take the person who cooked full-on mussels with white wine sauce in bed, for example. Whether these videos are mostly designed to impress, disgust, or amuse is a complicated question. One thing's for certain, though: No matter why we are watching them, they are hard to turn away from.