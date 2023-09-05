GBBO's Nation-Themed Weeks Are Receiving The Axe Over Racism Claims

Despite ranking among the highest watched cooking television series on TV, "The Great British Bake Off" has come under fire in recent years for claims of racism and cultural appropriation. The series, which often features nationality-themed weeks requiring the contestants to perform various challenges crafting Japanese or Mexican-style confections, has announced that they would no longer be doing these specific theme weeks when the show's 14th season premieres on September 12.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, series executive producer Kieran Smith explained how the team behind "The Great British Bake Off" has made a concerted effort to ensure the latest batch of episodes gets back to the basics of the show and does not offend general audiences. Last season was mired by a number of fan complaints, mostly revolving around the insensitive nature with which the series' hosts handled "Mexican Week." The episode following the theme opened with presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding "wearing sombreros and serapes, using maracas and speaking in fake Mexican accents" according to a write-up in People.